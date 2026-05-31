Last night at approximately 10:00 PM, deputies responded to the area of CR 1000 North near CR 850 East reference a single-vehicle crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Matt Buell and assisting deputies determined the following:

The crash scene was located several hundred feet east of CR 850 East on CR 1000 North. A black 2012 GMC Acadia had been traveling east on CR 1000 North. The vehicle crossed left of center, traveled across the westbound lane of travel, and left the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck two trees prior to coming to rest.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Austin M. VANASDALL of New Carlisle. VANASDALL was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two motorists traveling on CR 1000 North were interviewed at the scene. Both reported having been passed by the Acadia west of the crash scene at a speed believed to be significantly greater than the speed limit.

Assisting: Sergeant Gabe Struss, Detectives Joe Walker and Justin Gorny, Deputies Micah Dokmanovic and Dylan Hisick, New Carlisle Fire Department, New Carlisle EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office, and Quick Towing

Photo and Story Credit to the La Porte County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK page. #wims #whfb