In La Porte County, traffic has switched to the outside lanes in each direction between C.R. 250 E and C.R. 500 E. Work is being conducted in the inside lanes and center turn lane/median area through around June 12.

Traffic will also switch to the outside lanes so that work can occur in the inside lanes and median between U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 W on or after Thursday, June 4. This work is scheduled for approximately 10 days.

Work is scheduled to begin on U.S. 20 between Fail Rd and C.R. 250 E on or after Monday, June 8. The westbound lanes will close first for the installation of three pipes, and the eastbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic. This work is scheduled for approximately two weeks, at which point traffic will then switch to the outside lanes in each direction for work in the middle.