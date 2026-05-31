Here is the latest from OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding-Darrell Y. Cleek and Dale M. Kilgore
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Darrell Y. Cleek, 77, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May
28, 2026 at 4:11 pm in his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
Contributions may be made to the family of Darrell Cleek, c/o
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
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Dale M. Kilgore, 77, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 29,
2026 at 8:47 am in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 3,
2026 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan
City, IN with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Visitation will be from
9:00 am – 10:00 am, Wednesday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral
Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Campaign, 1506 Washington
St., Michigan City, IN 46360 .
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.
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