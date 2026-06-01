A Night of Comedy and Music with The Amazing Amico Bros is coming to Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City this Thursday June 4th

The Amazing Amico Bros World Tour featuring #zacamico and #CrackAmico kicks off the first leg of the tour on Thursday, June 4 at Burn ‘Em Brewing!!

⏰ 8:00 PM Central, Doors @ 7:30

🎟️: General Admission- $20, VIP Priority Plus- $25

🎟️🔗: Link in the Facebook event or on The Drop Comedy Club website

🌎 VIP Priority Plus ticket holders each receive a high res 8.5 x 11 print of this flyer and will receive priority in the meet & greet line. **Will have additional 8.5 x 11 and 11 x 17 available for purchase!

📣📣 Attention!!! All Burn ‘Em Mug Club Members will also receive a bonus merch swag bag including at least one tour specific merch item. **Tour Merch sneak peak coming soon.

We can’t wait to see y’all for the ULTIMATE CHAOTIC COMEDY EXPERIENCE! A night blending razor-sharp stand-up, wild storytelling, and live music.

#theamazingamicobros #comedytour #standupcomedy #facebookreels #fyp #standupcomedy #livemusic #brewery

🎨 by the incredibly talented Zachary Woomer