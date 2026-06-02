Thursday, June 4, 2026 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 5, 2026 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 County Road 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Morgan Stanley and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Charles Black Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, June 11, 2026 – Marshall County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St. Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 12, 2026 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave. Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by TJX with some product provided by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, June 18, 2026 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is provided by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Monday, June 22, 2026 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: San Pierre Fire Dept., 102 Fisher St., San Pierre, IN 46374

*This distribution is sponsored by Morgan Stanley and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 26, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and will serve 150 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household. Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.