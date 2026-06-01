For the sixth consecutive year, all seven elementary schools in the La Porte Community School Corporation have been recognized as 2025–26 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools for STEM curriculum and career readiness. Joining them for the first time this year is Kesling Intermediate Campus, recognized for its PLTW Gateway program.

PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that creates transformative learning experiences for millions of PreK-12 students and teachers across the U.S., helping every child in every grade develop the skills and confidence to succeed in STEM. The Distinguished School honor is awarded to a select number of schools nationwide that demonstrate a strong commitment to providing students with engaging, real-world, and career-connected learning experiences.

The elementary recognition is awarded through PLTW Launch, an elementary STEM curriculum. To qualify, schools must have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop confidence in STEM subjects.

“This achievement, now in its sixth consecutive year, underscores our commitment to fostering STEM education and career readiness from an early age,” said Dr. Ben Tonagel, Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning. “Adding Kesling to this recognition is a proud milestone. Across our district, we are empowering students at every level with the skills and mindset they need for future success.”

Kesling Intermediate Campus earned its recognition through its PLTW Gateway program, which provides students with hands-on STEM experiences that build critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills as they explore a range of future career pathways. To earn the distinction, Kesling met rigorous criteria, including strong student participation rates, multiple course offerings, and a demonstrated commitment to equitable access.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement,” said Bill Wilmsen, Principal of the Kesling Campus. “Our PLTW program empowers students to tackle real-world challenges and develop the skills they need for success beyond the classroom. We have dedicated teachers in this program who put their best efforts into their students’ learning.”

Crichfield, Hailmann, Handley, Indian Trail, Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights, and Riley Elementary Schools, along with Kesling Intermediate School, are part of a national community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners united around a commitment to inspiring and empowering student learning. For more information about PLTW’s Distinguished Program Recognition, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.