MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation are proud to present the 13th annual LOK Young Artists Expo on Friday, June 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Central) at LCA as part of their free First Friday programming. This celebratory evening of creativity brings together 50 talented young artists from 14 regional communities, as well as many performers and arts education partners.

The works of the 50 young artists, ages 7 to 18, were selected through a personalized portfolio review with LCA’s Education Director, Nelsy Marcano. Their pieces, including painting, sculpture, textiles and digital media, will be on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios from June 5 through July 10, 2026. Many artworks will be available for purchase, giving visitors the opportunity to support and invest in the next generation of creatives.

The event begins with a young artists meet-and-greet at 5 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. (Central), emceed by Timmy Hart Barron, a SAG-AFTRA actor, comedian and musician known for his bold, emotionally grounded comedy. Barron is a graduate of The Second City Chicago whose distinctive blend of heartfelt humor and offbeat charm has captivated millions online.

The program will feature a series of inspiring performances, including a musical performance by La Porte High School student and violinist Isaac Anabe. Audiences will also enjoy a dynamic showcase from students of DancExcel Champion Center for Creative Arts Education (DCCCAE) and Top 20, Inc. and from NiKyle Scott and Destiny Walton.

Denzel Smith, arts educator and artistic director of DCCCAE, continues the powerful legacy of co-founders Dr. Dionne Champion and Ms. Sherice Grant by providing professional-level training in dance, music and theater to artists of all ages. His presence underscores the event’s mission to uplift young voices and celebrate the role of the arts in helping them grow and thrive.

This year, the Young Artists Expo will feature choreography by Morgan Green, a 16-year-old sophomore homeschool student and teaching assistant to South Shore Dance Alliance Inc. Participating groups also include Top 20 II, Inc. in East Chicago, led by Program Director Deb Williams; The DCCCAE in Gary, under the direction of Artistic Director Daria Brown; and Chicago Central High School’s 8th period dance class, sponsored by Top 20 II, with Mr. Larry Brewer as instructor.

The evening honors the creativity and resilience of young artists while celebrating the power of arts education in shaping lives and inspiring future leaders.

The LOK Young Artists Expo is made possible through a meaningful and ongoing partnership between LCA and the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation. LOK stands as a “living legacy to Lindsey O’Brien Kesling,” with a dual mission: to raise awareness about carbon monoxide safety and to empower young people to reach their full potential. This year the LOK will give out 50 CO alarms at community events to families participating in a Safe Home Art Project that will be displayed at the YAE as well. The art project emphasizes learning about the symptoms of CO poisoning and what families need to do to stay safe.