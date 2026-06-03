Michigan City Area Schools will host Kindergarten Enrollment Day on Monday, June 8, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the MCAS Administration Building (408 S Carroll Ave). This event offers families a convenient location to complete the enrollment process for incoming kindergarten students.

During the event, families will have the opportunity to sign up for kindergarten, submit required documents, receive assistance with school placement, and connect with school staff for additional support.

MCAS says to please remember to bring the following documents: parent/guardian’s ID, proof of residency, emergency contact information, and any legal paperwork (if applicable).

If you are not sure which school your student will attend, call the MCAS Transportation Department at (219) 873-2127.

MCAS says this is an excellent chance for families to receive all the necessary support as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

For more information, visit EducateMC.net.