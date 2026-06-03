The Michigan City Fire Department responded to two structure fires Monday night and Tuesday morning.

One fire was at Faith City Church, 1314 S Woodland Ave., at 11:05 Monday night.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire. They initiated an aggressive fire attack. Due to fire conditions, firefighters were required to force entry to gain access to the structure and extinguish the fire. At the time of the incident, no occupants were inside the building, and no injuries have been reported.

As a result of the fire, the structure has sustained significant damage and has been deemed unsafe for occupancy. The building has experienced structural compromise, and members of the public are urged to stay clear of the area.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The second fire was at Blue Chip Casino, at 12:06 a.m. The fire was caused by a malfunction in the outer LED lighting system. Upon arrival, flames were showing from the outside of the building along one of the LED light strips. Power was cut to the light system, and no fire spread to surrounding areas.