News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – June is National Safety Month and Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is sharing an important reminder for its customers: when planning and carrying out home improvement projects that involve electricity and natural gas equipment and lines, don’t do it yourself (don’t DIY)!
“When it comes to installing natural gas appliances or updating your home’s electrical system, safety should come first,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “We encourage customers to hire a qualified professional to ensure everything is done correctly and up to code.”
Here is more information to take into consideration when working with a qualified gas or electrical professional on home installations:
- Never install a furnace in a room where someone sleeps – This can pose serious carbon monoxide risks, even with proper ventilation.
- Don’t ignore changes to your appliances – If you notice any change with your appliances, like no heat or overheating from your furnace/boiler, a yellow flame or the presence of soot around a burner on your gas stove, or your furnace or hot water heater fan often kicking on and off.
- Be alert to the smell of natural gas – A sulfur or “rotten egg” odor near appliances like furnaces, stoves or dryers could indicate a leak, often at connection points like flexible supply lines. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and contact your gas provider or 911.
- Proper installation is the key to safety — Make sure a qualified professional determines that the equipment is properly vented and adjusted, and that it has an adequate supply of fresh air for safe, efficient combustion.
- Be aware of long-term care guidelines — Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation and care for your equipment.
- Watch for electrical safety concerns – Call a qualified electrician or your landlord if you observe warm or discolored wall outlets, a burning smell from an appliance, flickering lights or frequent problems with circuit breakers or blowing fuses.
- Call 811 before you dig – Whether you’re installing a fence, planting a garden or putting in a pool, always contact 811 before digging to have underground utility lines marked and avoid accidental damage.
For more safety information and tips, visit NIPSCO.com/safety.