News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – June is National Safety Month and Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is sharing an important reminder for its customers: when planning and carrying out home improvement projects that involve electricity and natural gas equipment and lines, don’t do it yourself (don’t DIY)!

“When it comes to installing natural gas appliances or updating your home’s electrical system, safety should come first,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “We encourage customers to hire a qualified professional to ensure everything is done correctly and up to code.”

Here is more information to take into consideration when working with a qualified gas or electrical professional on home installations: