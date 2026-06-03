Taylor Cronin (Federighi) journey with Cancer and Life has been unreal. Taylor has overcome a number of hurdles and deserves the title “Super Mom” Taylor is up for Super Mom. We need your VOTE. Go to https://thesupermom.org/2026/taylor-federighi

Taylor Cronin (Federighi) journey with Cancer and Life has been unreal. Taylor has overcome a number of hurdles and deserves the title “Super Mom” Taylor is up for Super Mom. We need your VOTE. Go to https://thesupermom.org/2026/taylor-federighi