Taylor Cronin (Federighi) journey with Cancer and Life has been unreal. Taylor has overcome a number of hurdles and deserves the title “Super Mom” Taylor is up for Super Mom. We need your VOTE. Go to https://thesupermom.org/2026/taylor-federighi
If you have 3 seconds, please vote for this amazing beautiful selfless super-mom!!! She has been through and over-come more than most people will in a lifetime. Through it all has been a great support to her family and amazing mother to Wyatt!
FOLLOW Taylor
https://www.instagram.com/tayfed91?utm_source=qr
https://www.tiktok.com/@tayfed91?_r=1&_t=ZT-96rJkFaqAH8
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