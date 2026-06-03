The Washington Park Zoo experienced the loss of two animals overnight. The latest from Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department FACEBOOK page

The Washington Park Zoo experienced the loss of two animals overnight due to separate medical events.

A wolf passed away from natural causes. Following that loss, an incident occurred involving other wolves and members of the animal care staff. At this time, all involved are stable. The matter remains under review, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Additionally, a lemur passed away overnight due to lung failure.

The zoo remains open to the public today. However, the main wolf exhibit will be closed while staff continue to monitor the animals and assess the situation.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and support during this time.