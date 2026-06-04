The Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page that the Chesterton Sustainability Commission will host three beach cleanups this summer at Indiana Dunes State Park, from 8 to 10 a.m. on the following Sundays: June 7, July 12, and Sept. 13.
The Sustainability Commission will provide five-gallon buckets for volunteer groups to collect litter along the beach and in the parking lots.
To participate, volunteers must complete a Volunteer Agreement through Indiana Dunes State Park.
To register for the events and to receive further information—including the Volunteer Agreement form—please go to https://accounts.google.com/v3/signin/identifier…