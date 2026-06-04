The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced a temporary moratorium on the enrollment of new Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) provider agencies, effective June 6, 2026. This action, formally approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is designed to strengthen program integrity and ensure continued access to high-quality ABA services for Hoosier families.

The moratorium, authorized under federal regulation 42 CFR 455.470, pauses the enrollment of brand-new ABA provider agencies and changes of ownership for existing agencies. Individual rendering ABA practitioners may continue to enroll, and applications received before June 6, 2026, will be processed as usual. The initial moratorium period will last six months, with the possibility of extension in six-month increments.

Protecting Access and Ensuring Accountability

FSSA will closely monitor service access indicators throughout the moratorium period. Exceptions may be granted to accredited providers in underserved regions to ensure member access is maintained. Agencies seeking exceptions should contact OMPPProviderRelations@fssa.in.gov.

A Step Toward Responsible Reform

CMS approved Indiana’s request after determining that new ABA agency enrollments represent a significant potential risk for fraud, waste, or abuse. The moratorium is narrow, temporary, and focused on safeguarding taxpayer dollars while protecting individuals receiving ABA therapy.

Quote from Eric Miller, Deputy Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration:

“Indiana has seen an incredible surge in ABA spending over the past several years—a trend that raises concerns about sustainability and program integrity. This moratorium is a targeted, responsible step to ensure that growth in ABA services remains accountable and aligned with the needs of Hoosier families. Our commitment is to preserve access to medically necessary therapy while implementing reforms that protect both beneficiaries and taxpayers. By pausing new agency enrollments, we are taking action to strengthen oversight, prevent waste, and support a system that delivers quality outcomes for those who need it most.”

Background and Next Steps

Practitioner-level enrollment continues, preventing workforce disruption.

Accredited providers in areas with demonstrated need may pursue exceptions.

Indiana will monitor access and may request moratorium extensions as necessary.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is committed to responsible management, transparency, and quality outcomes for all Hoosiers. This moratorium reflects Indiana’s ongoing efforts to reform ABA therapy delivery, strengthen fiscal stewardship, and ensure that every dollar spent supports meaningful, accountable care.