INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales provides an update on several key election administration activities following Indiana’s 2026 Primary Election, announcing final election results, upcoming voter registration efforts, recount proceedings, post-election audits, and election security initiatives.

Primary Election results are now official (as of noon 5/18/2026) with Democratic and Republican Party candidates officially elected to appear on the ballot in the November General Election. See final results online: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html

“Indiana continues to lead with secure, transparent, and well-administered elections. As we prepare for the November General Election, our office remains committed to ensuring every eligible Hoosier has access to accurate information and confidence in the integrity of our election process,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Voter registration for the November General Election is now open. Hoosiers can register to vote, update their voter registration, or check their registration status by visiting IndianaVoters.com. The Secretary of State’s Office will be conducting and facilitating voter registration events across the state throughout the summer and fall months to encourage voter participation and civic engagement.

is now open. Hoosiers can register to vote, update their voter registration, or check their registration status by visiting IndianaVoters.com. The Secretary of State’s Office will be conducting and facilitating voter registration events across the state throughout the summer and fall months to encourage voter participation and civic engagement. Applications to vote absentee in the November General Election are also now being accepted for Indiana residents, deployed military members, and overseas voters. Resident absentee voting information at: https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments

are also now being accepted for Indiana residents, deployed military members, and overseas voters. Resident absentee voting information at: https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments Registration and absentee voting assistance for Hoosier Military and Overseas voters and voters with print disabilities at: https://ev.indianawantsyou.com/ebd/voter/Indiana

On Thursday May 28 th the Secretary of State provided certified lists of state convention delegates to Democratic and Republican Party state chairs.

the Secretary of State provided certified lists of state convention delegates to Democratic and Republican Party state chairs. The filing period for Primary Election recounts and contests officially closed on May 26. The Secretary of State convened the Indiana Recount Commission to oversee recount proceedings in Senate District 15, Senate District 23, and House District 27. A Recount Director was appointed to coordinate proceedings involving candidates, county election administrators, the Indiana State Police, and the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

As of May 26, election materials connected to recount proceedings in the eight counties comprising Senate District 15, Senate District 23 and House District 27 have been impounded by the Indiana State Police pending recount administration.

In conjunction with the Indiana Recount Commission and the Indiana State Board of Accounts, Secretary Morales has announced the following tentative recount schedule for Senate District 15, Senate District 23, and House District 57 (dates subject to change).

State Board of Accounts pre-inspection and inventories: May 27 – June 11

Public State Board of Accounts County recounts: June 16 (tentative start date)

Recount Commission hearings on challenges: July 6 – July 10

Information regarding recount proceedings and updates available at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/indiana-recount-commission/

May 27 through June 26, the Secretary of State’s Office and Voting System Technical Oversight Program (VSTOP) at Ball State University will conduct post-election audits in seven Indiana counties: Jackson, Porter, Randolph, Scott, Sullivan, Tipton, and Whitley counties. Information about VSTOP and post-election audits is available at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/vstop/

(VSTOP) at Ball State University will conduct post-election audits in seven Indiana counties: Jackson, Porter, Randolph, Scott, Sullivan, Tipton, and Whitley counties. Information about VSTOP and post-election audits is available at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/vstop/ On June 8, the Secretary of State’s Office and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission will present an election security program during the Indiana County Clerks Association annual meeting in Indianapolis, continuing the Office’s ongoing efforts to strengthen election security coordination and preparedness statewide.

Indiana is currently ranked #7 in the nation for election integrity by The Heritage Foundation.