The Town of Porter Police Department released the following public service announcement regarding E-bikes: PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING “E-BIKES”

NO PEDALS = NO ROADWAY

The Porter Police Department has seen a significant increase in electronically powered “bikes” being operated on town roadways, many of which are ridden by juveniles. This trend has raised serious safety concerns for riders, motorists, and pedestrians.

Many of these vehicles are marketed as “e-bikes,” but under Indiana law they do not qualify as electric bicycles and are instead classified as off-road vehicles.

If it does NOT have functional pedals, it is NOT an e-bike and cannot be legally operated on public roadways.

To qualify as an electric bicycle, a vehicle must:Have functional pedalsHave an electric motor rated at 750 watts or lessMeet Indiana speed requirements

Indiana recognizes three classes of e-bikes:

Class 1 – Pedal assist only; maximum speed of 20 mph Class 2 – Throttle-assisted; maximum speed of 20 mph Class 3 – Pedal assist only; maximum speed of 28 mph

(Reference: Indiana Code 9-21-11-13.1 and Indiana DNR regulations)

Parents:Please verify that any e-bike purchased for your child complies with Indiana law. Take time to discuss safe riding practices and the importance of wearing a helmet. Helmets are strongly recommended and may be required by law.

Parents may be held responsible for allowing their children to operate off-road electric bikes on public roadways. Violations may result in citations, vehicle impoundment, and associated fees.

Questions? Contact the Porter Police Department at 219-926-7611.