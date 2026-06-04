The City of Michigan City released the following statement Thursday about the passing of the wolf Echo and the events of June 3:

Yesterday, Washington Park Zoo lost one of its own. Echo, a 10-year-old female timberwolf who had called our zoo home her entire life, passed away overnight on June 2–3, 2026. Her passing has been deeply felt by our zookeeping staff, by our zoo family, and by the community that has watched her grow.

In the hours that followed Echo’s death, two of our dedicated employees were injured while responding to the situation inside the wolf habitat. One has been treated and released. The other sustained more significant injuries and remains in medical care. Both are members of our zoo family, and our full support is with them and their loved ones during this difficult time.

Echo was found deceased in the wolf enclosure during zoo staffers’ routine morning rounds on June 3. A necropsy conducted by Michigan City Animal Hospital confirmed she died of natural causes, specifically a ruptured splenic mass. Her death was not caused by any external event and posed no risk to the other animals in her habitat.

When staff entered the enclosure to assess the situation, the two surviving wolves – Koda and Nikos – instinctively became protective and agitated, as wolves are deeply social animals with strong bonds to their pack.

Michigan City Police and Fire and La Porte County EMS responded swiftly. Officers provided immediate first aid on scene before medical teams arrived. Both employees were transported to the local hospital.“

Our zookeepers are dedicated professionals with deep expertise who compassionately care for these animals 365 days a year,” Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “They arrived yesterday morning to do their jobs, and they encountered something no one should have to face. We will not be sharing their names, and we ask that the public and media honor their privacy and their dignity as they heal. This was a traumatic experience for everyone involved.”

Koda and Nikos have been examined by a licensed veterinarian and are healthy. Their exhibit remains open to zoo guests.

Washington Park Zoo is conducting a comprehensive review of the incident and habitat entry procedures as part of its standard commitment to employee safety and animal care. We have notified all appropriate regulatory agencies and are cooperating fully with their reviews.

Thank you to our first responders for acting with professionalism and speed. And thank you tothe public for your patience and understanding throughout this unfortunate situation. We appreciate you keeping Echo, Koda, Nikos and our zoo staff in your thoughts.