LA PORTE, Ind. — The La Porte High School choir program has earned the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) All-Music Award for the 2025-2026 school year, placing it among just 14 high schools statewide recognized in the choir category. ISSMA presented the program with a commemorative banner marking the achievement.

The award is one of the highest honors ISSMA bestows. To qualify, the program had to earn Gold ratings, and only Gold, across three separate ISSMA contests during the year: State Solo and Ensemble, Jazz, and Organizational. Under the direction of Choir Director Tom Coe, all 118 students in the La Porte High School choir program contributed to the recognition.

The season included a strong showing at the ISSMA Organizational Contest in April at Concord High School. There, all three of the school’s choirs, the Beginning Treble Chorus, Treble Chorale, and Chorale, earned Gold ratings for both performance and sight reading. The Beginning Treble Chorus posted a perfect sight-reading score, and the Chorale finished within a half point of perfect.

“I’m really proud of my students for this achievement, and I give them all the credit,” said Choir Director Tom Coe. “I guide them, but they are talented, and they listen to what I tell them.”