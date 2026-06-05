Today A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.