In Lake County, there will be ramp closures at the State Road 912/Cline Ave at the I-94 interchange beginning on or after Monday, June 8.

The ramps from I-94 eastbound and westbound to State Road 912 southbound will be closed through mid-August. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will be to exit I-94 to State Road 912 northbound and use the ramps at the U.S. 20/12 interchange to turn around to State Road 912 southbound.

State Road 912 continues to be reduced to one lane in each direction between 179th St and 177th St through early July.

These closures are for bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance work. This contract includes overlays on the following bridges:

S.R. 912 over the Little Calumet River (in progress)

I-94 eastbound and westbound to S.R. 912 southbound ramp over the Little Calumet River (beginning on/after June 8)

S.R. 912 northbound to I-94 westbound ramp over the Little Calumet River, S.R. 912 and I-94

S.R. 912 northbound to I-94 eastbound ramp over the Little Calumet River

179th St over the Little Calumet River (complete)

This bridge work will result in ramp closures in these locations, which will be announced as they are scheduled.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.