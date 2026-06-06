News Release, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

What now seems like an eternity ago, Deputy Jon Samuelson entered the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital in South Bend fourteen days ago.

Following an eight-hour surgery, Jon was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remained until yesterday. During his 13-night stay, he received exceptional around-the-clock care from an incredible team of medical professionals.

From their compassionate bedside manner and unwavering encouragement to the timely ‘field trips’ outside for fresh air, along with the countless smiles, laughs, handshakes and fist bumps, the surgeons, nurses, therapists, and support staff who cared for Jon played an immeasurable role in his recovery. Their skill, dedication, and genuine compassion will never be forgotten. May God continue to bless each of them.

The hospitality and support provided by the South Bend Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were equally remarkable. They welcomed Deputy Samuelson as if he was one of their own. Whether visible or working quietly behind the scenes, their efforts allowed others to remain focused on Jon’s care and recovery. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office will always be grateful for the kindness, professionalism, and support extended during this difficult time. Thank you all, again.

With the closing of one chapter comes the beginning of another.

Midday yesterday, Deputy Samuelson was transferred to an intensive inpatient rehabilitation facility. Along the route, Jon was deeply moved by the overwhelming display of support and love shown by so many familiar faces representing numerous law enforcement, fire, EMS, and public safety agencies.

Deputy Samuelson will immediately begin participating in several hours of therapy each day, five to six days a week. In Jon’s own words:

“It’s time to get after it.”

Those words perfectly reflect the determination, grit, and fighting spirit that have carried him this far.

As Deputy Samuelson begins this next phase of his recovery journey, we ask that you continue to keep him in your prayers. Pray that he remains resilient, confident, strong, and patient. Pray that his warrior mindset never wavers and that each day brings continued progress toward healing and recovery.

The road ahead will be challenging, but if the last fourteen days have shown us anything, it is that Deputy Samuelson is a fighter.

#SammyStrong