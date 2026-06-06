The City of Michigan City congratulated Dr. Dominique Edwards, Planning Director for the City of Michigan City, on receiving the Indiana Black Expo Michigan City Chapter’s 2026 “I” Rise Award.

“This recognition reflects her commitment to community development, equity, and service to our residents, the city said on its Facebook page. “We also extend our congratulations to Gerry Jones, recipient of the Community Spirit Award, and Dr. Carey B. Ransone, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, for their lasting contributions and dedication to the Michigan City community. Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees & scholarship recipients on these well-deserved recognitions.”