The Michigan City Police Depart gave the following reminder about the juvenile curfew laws:

The Michigan City Police Department would like to remind parents, guardians, custodians and children of a few juvenile curfew laws now that school has ended for the summer hiatus. Juvenile curfew laws are in effect year-round across Indiana with the primary purpose of keeping our children safe. The Michigan City Police Department is requesting parents, guardians and custodians to monitor their children more closely now that school is not in session to help keep our community safe. Indiana’s current law for juvenile curfew states:

● Children 15-17 years of age may not be in a public place: o Between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday; o After 11:00 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday; or o Before 5:00 a.m. on Monday-Friday

● Children younger than 15 years of age may not be in a public place: o After 11:00 p.m. or before 5:00 a.m. on any day

The City of Michigan City also has a juvenile curfew ordinance which states: ● Children 15-17 years of age may not be in a public place: o Between 12:00 a.m. (midnight) and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday; o After 10:00 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday; or o Before 5:00 a.m. on Monday-Friday

● Children younger than 15 years of age may not be in a public place: o After 10:00 p.m. or before 5:00 a.m. on any day

Exceptions to these juvenile curfew laws include: ● A juvenile that was emancipated; ● Under Indiana Code 31-37-19-27; ● By virtue of having married; or ● In accordance with the laws of another state or jurisdiction; at the time the child engaged in the prohibited conduct; ● A juvenile who is accompanied by a parent, guardian or custodian, or adult; ● A juvenile participating in, going to, or returning from lawful employment, a school-sanctioned activity, a religious event or engaging in the right of assembly; ● An emergency involving the protection of a person or property from an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or substantial damage; ● Participating in an activity undertaken at the prior written direction of the child’s parent, guardian, or custodian; or ● Engaged in interstate or international travel from a location outside Indiana to another location outside Indiana.