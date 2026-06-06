Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.