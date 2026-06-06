NORTHWEST INDIANA – Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Markets across Northwest Indiana are hosting events in July to provide groceries to those experiencing food insecurity while offering summer safety education for the whole family.

The Grill, Chill & Stay Safe events will provide frozen hamburger patties, hot dogs, buns and watermelons in addition to other food options for Fresh Start Market shoppers.

Franciscan is also teaming up with community partners to promote summer safety education and awareness for those from birth to 18 during the special Fresh Start Market events. Safety topics include water, fireworks, vehicles, vaping and more.

The Fresh Start Markets in Munster, Crown Point and Michigan City allow those in need to shop free of charge, thanks to a partnership between the Franciscan Health Foundation and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. In addition to supplying food, the markets work to identify the underlying causes and health implications of food insecurity with education, nutrition and recipes.

The first event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central on Wednesday, July 1 at the Fresh Start Market at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City. For more information on that event, please call (219) 221-4153.

The second event is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central on Tuesday, July 21 at the St. Clare Community Services Center at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point.

The final event is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at the Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster. For more information on the events in Crown Point and Munster, please call (219) 407-6948.

The Grill, Chill & Stay Safe events are presented by the Franciscan Health Foundation in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Donations to Franciscan’s Food Insecurity Program can be made online by selecting “Food Insecurity Fund” in the dropdown menu for Northern Indiana or by calling (219) 661-3401.