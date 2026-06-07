Franciscan Health introducing Shop Talk Series -June 22nd
Barbershop-hosted events focus on men’s health
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health is introducing Shop Talk, a series of free events focused on men’s health hosted at local barbershops.
The free events will feature open discussions on men’s health with guest speakers, health screenings, vendors, food and giveaways. Topics covered include prostate cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.
The first event in the series is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Central on Monday, June 22 at Platinum Designs, 1801 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The events are free and open to the public.
Shop Talk Series is presented in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Michigan City Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. and the Michigan City Police Department.
For more information, contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or call (219) 283-9649. Franciscan Health Michigan City Franciscan Health #wims #whfb #localradio #michigancity