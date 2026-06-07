GRIFFITH, Ind. — Franciscan Health is teaming up with Sounds of Sarah and the Lake County Health Department to present free suicide prevention courses this summer aimed at saving lives.

The entry-level question, persuade and refer, or QPR Suicide Prevention Course, is based on a curriculum developed by the QPR Institute. The course aims to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with one suicide taking place every 11 minutes. According to the QPR Institute, just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

Franciscan Health is presenting the QPR Suicide Prevention Course from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central on June 17 and Aug. 4 at Sounds of Sarah, 2057 W. Glen Park Ave. in Griffith.

The courses are free, but registration is required. Registration is available online at fran.care/qpr.

Please direct questions to Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Stacy Zembala at Stacy.Zembala@franciscanalliance.org.

Please note: If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

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