The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Maria Fruth Plaza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Fox Park. The dedication takes place at the site of the new structure between the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Clear Lake.
Following the plaza dedication, the community is invited to join the La Porte City Band for a concert honoring Maria Fruth and her years of contributions to our community.
Fruth served as the President/Chief Executive Officer of the Health Foundation of La Porte from March 2016 through her retirement in April 2024. Previously, she was the Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of the La Porte Hospital Foundation for over 20 years. Since its first grant cycle in 2017, HFL has granted more than $50 million dollars in La Porte County, with significant investments in park improvements and recreation programming.
“We appreciate the guidance and support Maria provided to our department during her tenure,” City of La Porte Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber said. “Our residents are healthier and happier because of the leadership she provided.”
The plaza was part of the Fox Park renovations funded by HFL in 2023.
The City of La Porte City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department #wims #whfb #localradio