The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Maria Fruth Plaza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Fox Park. The dedication takes place at the site of the new structure between the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Clear Lake.

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Maria Fruth Plaza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Fox Park. The dedication takes place at the site of the new structure between the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Clear Lake.

Following the plaza dedication, the community is invited to join the La Porte City Band for a concert honoring Maria Fruth and her years of contributions to our community.

Following the plaza dedication, the community is invited to join the La Porte City Band for a concert honoring Maria Fruth and her years of contributions to our community.