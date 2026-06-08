MICHIGAN CITY, IN – Michigan City Special Events and Michigan City Parks & Recreation are pleased to announce plans for the 2026 Michigan City Juneteenth Celebration at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park on Friday, June 19th.

“I love the unity, the togetherness, and the deep-rooted culture of the day,” said William Walker, Assistant Superintendent of Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department. “It is a celebration of our community through spoken word, music, and art that some may never get a chance to experience.”

This year’s festival will feature Michigan City’s own Carnessa the Poetess and Don RedRah Thomas as emcees, as well as performances by the Michigan City Mass Choir, Michigan City Soul Steppers, and J.U.M.P. Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch will team up with Kickin’ it with Cookie for the Move with the Mayor program.

“Juneteenth is an opportunity not only to celebrate freedom, culture, and community, but also to come together in recognition of the progress we’ve made and the work that continues ahead,” Mayor Angie said. “This celebration reflects the spirit of Michigan City – diverse, welcoming, and united. I’m grateful to our Parks & Recreation and Special Events teams, our community partners, and everyone involved in creating a day that honors history while bringing families, neighbors, businesses, and visitors together in such a positive and meaningful way.”

Featured entertainers Dion & the Kool Katz will take the stage at 1:00 p.m., and headliner Keta and Zo Keys Music will cap off the evening at 6:00 p.m. In addition, there will be local food trucks, an artisan market, a community art project, a kids zone, giveaways, and much more.

The celebration starts at 12:00 p.m. and will last until 8:00 p.m. The festival is free, but Washington Park parking fees do apply where applicable. For more information, visit the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page. Join Ric Federighi and TEAM WIMS LIVE between Noon-2pm #wims #whfb #localradio