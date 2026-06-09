Barker Welfare Foundation Board of Directors honor Dale Cooper’s lasting impact on the community and her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of others throughout Michigan City

Dale Cooper was honored on Friday, May 15, 2026, for her longtime dedication and service to the citizens of Michigan City and LaPorte County.

For more than 25 years, Cooper has served the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she currently holds the role of Curator and Community Relations Director.

Known for her creativity, leadership, and commitment to community engagement, Cooper continues her work despite being eligible for retirement, driven by a passion for serving others and strengthening the region.

In addition to her professional work, Cooper has been actively involved with numerous local boards and organizations supporting the arts, education, history, and social services.

She is also the founder of LaPorte County Renaissance, a nonprofit program that connects students and senior citizens through mentorship and home care assistance, helping foster meaningful intergenerational relationships while supporting local families.

Cooper has also contributed to fundraising efforts for winter coat drives, community gardens, and park improvement projects throughout the area.

A strong advocate for preserving local history, Cooper works with the Celebrating Naomi Anderson Committee to share the story and legacy of civil rights activist Naomi Anderson through presentations at schools, churches, and community events.