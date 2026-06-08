The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the towns of Burns Harbor and Porter broke ground on two segments of the Marquette Greenway Friday morning, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

“Once complete, these new sections of the Marquette Greenway in Burns Harbor and Porter will offer residents a great way to stay active, enjoy nature, and connect with their community,” Gov. Mike Braun said. “Trails are essential links across Indiana, and we’re proud to partner with the visionary leaders in Northwest Indiana who are bringing the Marquette Greenway to life, section by section.”

According to the Town of Chesterton, two segments of 10-foot-wide asphalt multi-use trail will be constructed as part of the Marquette Greenway expansion:

*The Town of Burns Harbor received a $5-millon DNR grant to build 0.82 miles of trail, which includes extensive grading, retaining walls, and a boardwalk to cross under the Norfolk Southern railroad and over the Little Calumet River. The trail will extend from the existing terminus of the Marquette Greenway east of Ind. 149 to Babcock Road.

*The Town of Porter received a $2.077-million DNR grant to build 1.04 miles of trail from Babcock Road to Howe Road.

The Marquette Greenway is a proposed 60-mile corridor from Chicago to New Buffalo, Mich., connecting five Indiana counties and 15 municipalities. Today’s groundbreaking adds to the 32 miles of existing open trail. Twenty-six additional miles of trail construction are planned for future segments.

Read more on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.