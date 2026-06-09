The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has announced the appointment of Tim King as Interim Executive Director as the organization prepares to launch a search for its next Executive Director.

King previously served as Executive Director of the LCSO until his retirement in 2023 and brings more than 40 years of leadership and service to the organization. His return will provide continuity for the symphony’s operations and programming during this transitional period.

“Tim has graciously agreed to return to the organization and provide steady leadership as we begin a formal search for our next Executive Director,” said Brad Adamsky, President of the LCSO Board of Directors. “His deep knowledge of the symphony and commitment to our mission will help ensure a seamless transition for our musicians, patrons, donors, and community partners.”

Throughout the transition, King will work closely with Music Director and Conductor Dr. Carolyn Watson, who will continue to lead the orchestra’s artistic vision and musical programming.

As the LCSO prepares for its 2026–2027 season this fall, the Board of Directors will undertake a comprehensive search for a permanent Executive Director. The search reflects the organization’s commitment to building on its 53-year legacy and ensuring the symphony’s continued growth, community impact, and artistic excellence for generations to come.