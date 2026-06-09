La Porte County Drug Task Force Conducts Enforcement Effort in Response to Beach “Teen Takeover” Event

Michigan City, IN – Detectives with the La Porte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, recently completed Operation Safe Shore, a coordinated enforcement initiative in response to reports of a large “teen takeover” gathering at the Michigan City beach. As a result of the operation, detectives recovered three firearms and made four arrests.

Operation Safe Shore was conducted to address public safety concerns associated with the event and to ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors utilizing the beach and surrounding areas. Detectives worked proactively to identify criminal activity and enforce applicable laws during the gathering.

“Our priority is protecting the safety of our community and visitors to Michigan City,” said Chief Steven Forker. “The recovery of three firearms and the arrests made during Operation Safe Shore demonstrate our commitment to addressing criminal activity and preventing potentially dangerous situations before they escalate.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force continues to work closely with local, county, and state law enforcement partners to identify and address threats to public safety throughout La Porte County.

Through proactive operations such as Operation Safe Shore, law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining safe public spaces for residents and visitors alike. Additional information regarding the arrests and any formal charges will be released as appropriate through the judicial process.