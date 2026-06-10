Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.