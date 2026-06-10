LA PORTE, Ind. —More than 20 students in La Porte Community School Corporation’s Health Careers program have earned their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) licenses, a milestone that prepares them for immediate employment in health care and gives them hands-on experience in patient care while they are still in high school.

To earn the credential, students completed classroom instruction, supervised clinical training, and a state competency exam. The CNA license allows them to work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other care settings, and it provides a strong foundation for students who plan to

continue into nursing or other health professions.

The achievement also reflects the program’s college-level rigor. A number of these students earned enough credit to be eligible to walk in Ivy Tech Community College’s graduation ceremony, a recognition of the postsecondary coursework they completed while still in high

school.

The program continues to strengthen its connection to the local health care workforce. The majority of next year’s seniors have already secured employment at Brickyard, where they will begin working this summer and continue through the school year. The arrangement gives

students paid, real-world experience in their field while helping meet a community need for

trained care professionals.

Senior Peyton Peeler has served as a leader within this year’s class. Peeler earned her CNA license last year and has spent this school year working as a CNA at Brickyard, setting an example for her classmates as they pursued the same credential.

“Watching these students earn a real, professional credential and step into roles where they are caring for people in our community is what this program is all about,” said Tabitha Hughes, Health Careers teacher. “They have worked incredibly hard, and they are leaving here ready to

make a difference.”

The Health Careers program is part of La Porte Community School Corporation’s commitment to career and technical education, connecting students to meaningful, in-demand careers right here in La Porte.