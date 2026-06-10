With warmer weather, the City of Michigan City is reminding the public of cooling centers that are around the city.

“We want to remind residents that cooling centers are available throughout Michigan City for anyone needing a safe place to cool down, the City said on its Facebook page. “In general, be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat before you need to, and check in on friends, family members, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to hot weather. Individuals sensitive to heat, such as children and the elderly, may consider avoiding strenuous activities during high heat index days.

“Additionally, severe weather potential exists for both Wednesday and Thursday during the late afternoon-evening and overnight hours, the City said. “The City of Michigan City recommends residents remain weather-aware by staying up to date with information from trusted meteorological sources.

Disclaimer: City accounts may not have the latest available information as weather events progress.

Source/National Weather Service – NWI”

See the flyer provided by the city for cooling center information.