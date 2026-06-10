The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a La Porte man who was found Monday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 2900 west block of U.S. 20 regarding a report of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies arrived a short time later, located the subject, and secured the scene.
The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old James D. Williams of La Porte. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses additional information is encouraged to contact Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2401 or ahynek@lcso.in.gov.
The investigation remains ongoing.