The Michigan City Police Department would like to remind residents about Indiana’s current laws regarding electric motorized devices now that nice weather finally arrived. Electric motorized devices are becoming increasingly popular as a form of transportation, especially among young riders. These devices are categorized as electric foot scooters (e-scooters), e-bicycles (e-bikes), or e-moto devices.

• Electric foot scooters (e-scooters) are defined by Indiana law as a device: ⁕ Weighing 100 pounds or less; ⁕ Designed to travel on not more than three (3) wheels in contact with the ground; ⁕ With handlebars and a floorboard that the rider uses to stand on the device during operation; and ⁕ Powered by an electric motor that is capable of powering the device with or without human propulsion at a speed not more than twenty (20) miles per hour on a paved level surface. ⁕ Electric foot scooters do not include a motor driven cycle, motor vehicle or motorcycle.

The most common electric motorized device that is being operated in Michigan City is called an electric bicycle or “e-bike”. Indiana law defines electric bicycles as any bicycle that is equipped with fully operable pedals, an assistive electric motor with a power output not greater than 750 watts, and meets the requirements of a Class 1, 2 or 3 electric bicycle. Electric bicycles are regulated similarly to traditional bicycles and are not considered motorized vehicles. Therefore, no license, registration or insurance are required to operate Class 1-3 e-bikes. Indiana law classifies e-bikes into the following three categories:

• Electric bicycles (e-bike) ⁕ Class 1-Pedal assist only and does not exceed speeds of 20 mph • Allowed to be operated on bicycle and multi-use paths, including natural surface trails • Helmet not required, but recommended ⁕ Class 2-Throttle assisted and does not exceed speeds of 20 mph • Allowed to be operated on bicycle and multi-use paths • Prohibited on natural surface trails • Helmet not required, but recommended ⁕ Class 3-Pedal assist only and does not exceed speeds of 28 mph • A person must be 15 years of age or older to operate a Class 3 e-bike • Helmets are required for anyone less than 18 years of age to operate or ride a Class 3 e-bike • Prohibited on bicycle or multi-purpose paths, including natural surface trails

An electric bicycle that is operable without pedals, has an assistive electric motor exceeding 750 watts, or can assist the operator travel at speeds more than 28 mph is commonly referred to as a “electric dirt bike” and considered by Indiana law as a motorized vehicle. Owners and operators of motorized vehicles are required to follow all of Indiana’s license, registration and insurance laws.

• “E-moto” devices are defined as a device that is powered by an electric or mechanical motor that typically exceeds 750 watts and is capable of generating speeds that exceed 28 mph or more when powered by the motor. These devices do not meet Indiana’s e-bike definition and generally operate without human contribution. Golf carts and low speed vehicles are not considered “e-moto” devices. “E-moto” devices include, but are not limited to: ⁕ Electric motorcycles and mopeds ⁕ Electric dirt bikes ⁕ Electric trike bikes