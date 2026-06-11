The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office have announced the establishment of the Deputy Jon Samuelson Benefit Fund and gave the following statement: On May 22, Deputy Jon Samuelson was critically wounded in the line of duty. Following an eight-hour surgery, Jon remained in the Intensive Care Unit at Beacon Health Memorial Hospital South Bend for thirteen nights. On June 4, he was transferred to an intensive inpatient rehabilitation facility where he continues his recovery.

For nearly three weeks, the outpouring of support, prayers, and generosity from the citizens of La Porte County and beyond has been truly remarkable. Many individuals, businesses, and organizations have already provided donations, gifts, and other acts of kindness. Countless others continue to contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office asking how they can assist Jon and his wife, Quinn, during this challenging time.

With the support and blessing of Jon, Quinn, and their immediate family, the Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the establishment of the Jon Samuelson Benefit Fund.

Individuals wishing to contribute may make donations at any Horizon Bank located throughout Northwest Indiana or Southwest Michigan.

Every dollar donated to the benefit fund will be made directly available to Jon and Quinn to assist with the financial challenges that accompany Jon’s recovery journey.

On behalf of the Samuelson family, Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg and the members of Sheriff’s Office extend their sincere gratitude for the continued support, encouragement, and prayers that have been shown throughout this difficult time.