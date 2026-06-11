Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
720 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for… Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois… Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 800 PM CDT.
* At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beecher, or 9 miles southwest of Cedar Lake, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near… Cedar Lake and Lowell around 725 PM CDT. Crown Point and Lake Dalecarlia around 730 PM CDT. Winfield around 740 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakes of the Four Seasons.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0020Z 258DEG 37KT 4131 8761
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
716 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY…
At 715 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over St. John, or near Schererville, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado.
SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This tornado will be near… Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point, Griffith, Dyer, and St. John around 720 PM CDT. Gary around 725 PM CDT. Hobart around 730 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Lake Station, New Chicago and Portage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0015Z 240DEG 21KT 4146 8749
TORNADO…OBSERVED
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
720 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for… Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois… Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 800 PM CDT.
* At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beecher, or 9 miles southwest of Cedar Lake, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near… Cedar Lake and Lowell around 725 PM CDT. Crown Point and Lake Dalecarlia around 730 PM CDT. Winfield around 740 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakes of the Four Seasons.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0020Z 258DEG 37KT 4131 8761
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
$$
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
716 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY…
At 715 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over St. John, or near Schererville, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado.
SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This tornado will be near… Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point, Griffith, Dyer, and St. John around 720 PM CDT. Gary around 725 PM CDT. Hobart around 730 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Lake Station, New Chicago and Portage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0015Z 240DEG 21KT 4146 8749
TORNADO…OBSERVED
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
735 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for… Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 830 PM CDT.
* At 735 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Hobart, moving northeast at 30 mph.
This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!
HAZARD…Damaging tornado.
SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.
* The tornado will be near… Portage around 740 PM CDT. Chesterton, South Haven, and Burns Harbor around 745 PM CDT. Porter and Ogden Dunes around 750 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beverly Shores and Town of Pines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0035Z 246DEG 27KT 4152 8730
TORNADO…OBSERVED
TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
747 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PORTER COUNTY…
At 747 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Portage, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado.
SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This tornado will be near… Portage, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, and Burns Harbor around 750 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beverly Shores and Town of Pines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0047Z 249DEG 26KT 4156 8718
TORNADO…OBSERVED
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
751 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for… Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana… Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 830 PM CDT.
* At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near DeMotte, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near… Hebron around 755 PM CDT. Kouts around 805 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boone Grove and Malden.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TIME…MOT…LOC 0051Z 251DEG 29KT 4125 8725
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN
$$
Izzi
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Severe Weather StatementNational Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville757 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND NORTH CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES…At 757 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Hebron, moving east at 30 mph.This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!HAZARD…Damaging tornado.SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.The tornado will be near… Hebron around 800 PM CDT. Kouts around 805 PM CDT.Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boone Grove and Malden.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0057Z 255DEG 28KT 4127 8719TORNADO…OBSERVEDTORNADO DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLEMAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN
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Severe Weather StatementNational Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville800 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY…At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesterton, moving northeast at 50 mph.HAZARD…Tornado.SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.This dangerous storm will be near… Town of Pines and Beverly Shores around 805 PM CDT.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0059Z 244DEG 43KT 4162 8701TORNADO…RADAR INDICATEDMAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 INSevere Weather StatementNational Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville800 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY…At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesterton, moving northeast at 50 mph.HAZARD…Tornado.SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.This dangerous storm will be near… Town of Pines and Beverly Shores around 805 PM CDT.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0059Z 244DEG 43KT 4162 8701TORNADO…RADAR INDICATEDMAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 INSevere Weather StatementNational Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville800 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY…At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesterton, moving northeast at 50 mph.HAZARD…Tornado.SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.This dangerous storm will be near… Town of Pines and Beverly Shores around 805 PM CDT.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0059Z 244DEG 43KT 4162 8701TORNADO…RADAR INDICATEDMAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 INSevere Weather StatementNational Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville800 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY…At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesterton, moving northeast at 50 mph.HAZARD…Tornado.SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.This dangerous storm will be near… Town of Pines and Beverly Shores around 805 PM CDT.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0059Z 244DEG 43KT 4162 8701TORNADO…RADAR INDICATEDMAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 INNICTD Weekday PM Rush Hour Service UpdateNICTD sent this bulletin at 06/11/2026 08:11 PM CDTAll South Shore Line trains will be temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather near Lake and Porter counties and resulting impacts. Time of delay unknown, updates to follow.Tornado WarningNational Weather Service Northern Indiana812 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a* Tornado Warning for… North central Starke County in northwestern Indiana… Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana…* Until 915 PM CDT.* At 812 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Kouts, or 8 miles east of Hebron, moving northeast at 35 mph.This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!HAZARD…Damaging tornado.SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.* Locations impacted include… La Porte, Westville, Kingsford Heights, Wanatah, Hamlet, La Crosse, Hanna, Kingsbury, Thomaston, South Center, Pinhook, Salem Heights, South Wanatah, Brems, Tracy, Stillwell, Union Mills, and Haskell.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0112Z 242DEG 31KT 4135 8705TORNADO…OBSERVEDTORNADO DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLEMAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 INTornado WarningNational Weather Service Northern Indiana812 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a* Tornado Warning for… North central Starke County in northwestern Indiana… Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana…* Until 915 PM CDT.* At 812 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Kouts, or 8 miles east of Hebron, moving northeast at 35 mph.This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!HAZARD…Damaging tornado.SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.* Locations impacted include… La Porte, Westville, Kingsford Heights, Wanatah, Hamlet, La Crosse, Hanna, Kingsbury, Thomaston, South Center, Pinhook, Salem Heights, South Wanatah, Brems, Tracy, Stillwell, Union Mills, and Haskell.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.&&TIME…MOT…LOC 0112Z 242DEG 31KT 4135 8705TORNADO…OBSERVEDTORNADO DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLEMAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN