TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This dangerous storm will be near… Town of Pines and Beverly Shores around 805 PM CDT.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesterton, moving northeast at 50 mph.

All South Shore Line trains will be temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather near Lake and Porter counties and resulting impacts. Time of delay unknown, updates to follow.

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Northern Indiana 812 PM CDT Thu Jun 11 2026

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a

* Tornado Warning for… North central Starke County in northwestern Indiana… Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 812 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Kouts, or 8 miles east of Hebron, moving northeast at 35 mph.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD…Damaging tornado.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.

* Locations impacted include… La Porte, Westville, Kingsford Heights, Wanatah, Hamlet, La Crosse, Hanna, Kingsbury, Thomaston, South Center, Pinhook, Salem Heights, South Wanatah, Brems, Tracy, Stillwell, Union Mills, and Haskell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

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TIME…MOT…LOC 0112Z 242DEG 31KT 4135 8705