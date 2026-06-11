TORNADO WATCH 313 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central

Level 2 of 5 Isolated Large Hail Risk…up to 2 inches in diameter.

Level 4 of 5 Damaging Wind Risk…up to 80 mph.

Elevated Thunderstorm Risk…with an associated:

Severe thunderstorms will continue to develop in advance of an

approaching cold front this afternoon. These storms are expected

to move across the area through 10 PM this evening, and will be

capable of producing tornadoes and destructive winds, some

possibly significant. Instances of flash flooding may also occur

where thunderstorms repeatedly hit the same area.