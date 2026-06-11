INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER
TORNADO WATCH 313 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central
Illinois…northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
.DAY ONE…Tonight.
Weather hazards expected…
Elevated Thunderstorm Risk…with an associated:
Level 4 of 5 Damaging Wind Risk…up to 80 mph.
Level 3 of 5 Tornado Risk.
Level 2 of 5 Isolated Large Hail Risk…up to 2 inches in diameter.
Elevated Flooding Risk.
Elevated Non Thunderstorm Wind Risk.
DISCUSSION…
Severe thunderstorms will continue to develop in advance of an
approaching cold front this afternoon. These storms are expected
to move across the area through 10 PM this evening, and will be
capable of producing tornadoes and destructive winds, some
possibly significant. Instances of flash flooding may also occur
where thunderstorms repeatedly hit the same area.