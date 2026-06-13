The summer months are a great time to enjoy cookouts, gatherings and celebrations. With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, the Michigan City Police Department would like to remind everyone that fireworks can only be discharged by a person 18 years of age or older and only during set dates and times outlined in city ordinance 54-231. Fireworks can only be discharged within the corporate limits of Michigan City on the following dates and times:

• June 29th

-July 3rd from 5:00 P.M. until 2 hours after sunset

• July 4th from 10:00 A.M. until midnight

• July 5th-9th from 5:00 P.M. until 2 hours after sunset

• December 31st from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 A.M. on January 1st

Anyone discharging fireworks outside of the set dates and times is subject to being cited. The fines for

firework related offenses are:

• $50 for the 1st offense

• $100 for the 2nd offense

• $250 for the 3rd or additional offenses

Fireworks are fun to watch and a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July. However, they can also be dangerous and a nuisance to your neighbors and their pets. Please be considerate to others and abide by the ordinance regulating the use of fireworks.

A complete list of city ordinances can be found online by visiting