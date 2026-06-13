La Porte / St. Joseph County, Ind. – A public information meeting is planned this month to introduce an Indiana Department of Transportation Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study that will examine corridor needs on State Road 2 between U.S. 20 in La Porte County and U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County. The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents and local stakeholders to help identify current needs and define the vision for the future of the corridor.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the study, share input, and have one-on-one conversations with the Study Team.

Date: Tuesday, June 16
Time:  Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT | 6:30 p.m. ET
Presentation at 6 p.m. CT | 7 p.m. ET
Location: New Prairie High School Auditorium
5333 N Cougar Rd, New Carlisle, IN 46552
Enter through Door S

In accordance with Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-2.9, INDOT is offering livestreams of all public hearings. You must register at the following link in order to participate in the livestream: bit.ly/ProPELSR2June16. A recording of the livestream will be posted to the INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will also be linked to the project webpage where project materials are available. The recording will be available online for at least 90 days.

About ProPEL S.R. 2

The 13-mile ProPEL S.R. 2 study area extends from U.S. 20 in La Porte County to U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The Study Team is working to understand corridor needs, identify opportunities for safety and mobility improvements, and help determine a set of recommendations for transportation improvements for the corridor.

A PEL study is a collaborative effort that occurs before specific projects are identified and allows the public to engage early in the transportation planning process. A PEL study allows INDOT to better understand community needs and to develop solutions that meet those needs.

Public input is an important part of the study. Additional public meetings will be held at key milestones throughout the study. INDOT also plans to host local community office hours to provide more opportunities for public input throughout the course of the study.

Study Timeline:

  • Spring 2026: Study Introduction and Vision
  • Fall 2026: Draft Purpose and Need
  • Spring 2027: Preliminary Alternatives
  • Fall 2027: Alternatives Screening Report
  • Early 2028: PEL Study Report