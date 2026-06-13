La Porte / St. Joseph County, Ind. – A public information meeting is planned this month to introduce an Indiana Department of Transportation Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study that will examine corridor needs on State Road 2 between U.S. 20 in La Porte County and U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County. The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents and local stakeholders to help identify current needs and define the vision for the future of the corridor.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the study, share input, and have one-on-one conversations with the Study Team.

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT | 6:30 p.m. ET

Presentation at 6 p.m. CT | 7 p.m. ET

Location: New Prairie High School Auditorium

5333 N Cougar Rd, New Carlisle, IN 46552

Enter through Door S

In accordance with Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-2.9, INDOT is offering livestreams of all public hearings. You must register at the following link in order to participate in the livestream: bit.ly/ProPELSR2June16. A recording of the livestream will be posted to the INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will also be linked to the project webpage where project materials are available. The recording will be available online for at least 90 days.

About ProPEL S.R. 2

The 13-mile ProPEL S.R. 2 study area extends from U.S. 20 in La Porte County to U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The Study Team is working to understand corridor needs, identify opportunities for safety and mobility improvements, and help determine a set of recommendations for transportation improvements for the corridor.

A PEL study is a collaborative effort that occurs before specific projects are identified and allows the public to engage early in the transportation planning process. A PEL study allows INDOT to better understand community needs and to develop solutions that meet those needs.

Public input is an important part of the study. Additional public meetings will be held at key milestones throughout the study. INDOT also plans to host local community office hours to provide more opportunities for public input throughout the course of the study.

Study Timeline:

Spring 2026: Study Introduction and Vision

Fall 2026: Draft Purpose and Need

Spring 2027: Preliminary Alternatives

Fall 2027: Alternatives Screening Report

Early 2028: PEL Study Report

INDOT intends to use information, analysis, and decisions from the PEL study process to inform future project development and federal environmental reviews conducted in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The study website, ProPELSR2.com includes study information, maps and FAQs. Study news and updates are shared on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page (@INDOTNorthwest) and on X (@INDOTNorthwest). People interested in participating in the study are encouraged to sign up for updates by email or text on the study website. Special Accommodations With advance notice, INDOT can provide special accommodations for persons with disabilities and/or limited English-speaking ability and persons needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers or large print. Should special accommodation be needed, please contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT is responsible for planning, constructing, maintaining, and operating the State of Indiana’s more than 29,000 highway lane miles and 5,700 bridges, and providing support for 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities throughout the Hoosier State. With six district offices and over 3,500 employees, INDOT works to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable transportation infrastructure while supporting the state’s economic vitality. The department is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and safety in transportation planning and development, in addition to collaborating with local governments and private sector partners to meet the state’s transportation needs. For the eighth consecutive year, Indiana has placed in the top ten in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more at About Buckle Up Phone Down

Buckle Up Phone Down is a safety initiative adopted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in late 2023. Unrestrained motorists and passengers, as well as distracted driving continue to be contributing factors in fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways. Buckle Up Phone Down is one of many efforts to change driver behavior and improve roadway safety across Indiana.The actions are simple: when you get into a vehicle, buckle up. If you are the driver, put the phone down. Every trip. Every time. Learn more and accept the challenge at INDOT is responsible for planning, constructing, maintaining, and operating the State of Indiana’s more than 29,000 highway lane miles and 5,700 bridges, and providing support for 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities throughout the Hoosier State. With six district offices and over 3,500 employees, INDOT works to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable transportation infrastructure while supporting the state’s economic vitality. The department is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and safety in transportation planning and development, in addition to collaborating with local governments and private sector partners to meet the state’s transportation needs. For the eighth consecutive year, Indiana has placed in the top ten in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more at in.gov/indot Buckle Up Phone Down is a safety initiative adopted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in late 2023. Unrestrained motorists and passengers, as well as distracted driving continue to be contributing factors in fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways. Buckle Up Phone Down is one of many efforts to change driver behavior and improve roadway safety across Indiana.The actions are simple: when you get into a vehicle, buckle up. If you are the driver, put the phone down. Every trip. Every time. Learn more and accept the challenge at BUPDIN.com