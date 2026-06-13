SOUTH BEND – On June 3, 2026, Steven Briones, 37 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

“Investigators intercepted two postal packages containing thousands of pressed methamphetamine pills and obtained a search warrant for Briones’ house after they watched another person go into his house carrying the two packages. While executing the search warrant, investigators found a Ziploc bag that contained about 64 grams of orange pressed methamphetamine pills packed away in Briones’ living room chest. Thanks to the combined efforts of the United States Postal Inspection Service, the South Bend Police Department, the Mishawaka Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office led by Ken Cotter and AUSA Lydia Lucius, the poison was intercepted, and the Defendant is going to prison,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred.