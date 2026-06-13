The Indiana State Police recently released the Enforcement Bureau Statistics for the month of May:

The Enforcement Bureau of the Indiana State Police oversees the traffic enforcement efforts of the Troopers assigned to the 14 State Police Districts throughout Indiana. Among their primary missions is helping to provide safe environments on our roadways for everyone.

As a result of strategic enforcement efforts, Troopers throughout Indiana documented the following statistics for May 2026.

Traffic Stops – 34,986 • 16,022 traffic citations • 28,107 traffic warnings • 361 drunk driving arrests • 1,685 criminal arrests (traffic related) • 1,066 criminal arrests (non-traffic related) • 1,569 seatbelt citations • 306 distracted driving citations

Crashes Investigated – 1,507 • Personal injury crashes – 220 • Fatal crashes – 8

Troopers often happen upon or are dispatched to assist with disabled vehicles. These calls include flat tires, mechanical issues, vehicles stuck or are out of fuel. During the month of May, Troopers assisted 2,489 motorists on Indiana roadways.

As part of Governor Braun’s public safety platform, the Indiana State Police will continue utilizing various methods in enforcing Indiana’s traffic laws with the primary goal of voluntary compliance with these laws. These may include aviation assets, dedicated patrols, wolf pack patrols, motorcycle patrols, unmarked patrol vehicles and marked Mustangs.

The overall goal is to drive down the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities. It’s not about writing tickets; it’s about saving lives.