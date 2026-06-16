News Release by Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the most important milestone in our country’s history—250 years of American Independence. With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history. The journey toward this historic milestone is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club and the Porter Parks Department invite you to join us for our annual 4th of July Festival at Hawthorne Park. The festivities begin with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. until noon at Hawthorne Park, followed by the Annual 4th of July Parade that kicks off at 9 a.m. from Yost School. We are honored to announce that LeRoy Flores is this year’s Parade Grand Marshal. There is no charge for admission to the day’s events.

Other activities include the well-loved Turtle Derby at 11 a.m. (registration starts at 9:30 a.m.). Throughout the afternoon games and activities for kids and families include the Patriotic Poster Contest(1-3 p.m.) and the ever-popular Brick Toss Contest at 3 p.m. Both of these events are hosted by the Porter Parks Dept. This year we welcome Wagner Farms LLC and their mini-Highland cows, known for their fluffy coats and sweet personalities. Kids will love them! There will also be a bounce house for kids eight years old and younger, face painting and balloon twisting by Tera O’Connor, kids’ games, historical games, raffles and much more.

Everyone will enjoy music entertainment by “Together” throughout the late afternoon and evening. Fireworks begin shortly after dusk.

Leroy’s will host a beer garden in the park beginning at 4 .p.m. and there will be plenty of great food available from Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Chesterton Lions Club, Cool Runnings, Kona Ice of the Dunes, Leroy’s, Dog Days, Leboeuf Bar BQ and (The) Dogg Days from 10 a.m. until fireworks.

The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club has been serving the Duneland communities for more than 60 years supporting local organizations and interests. For more information about this year’s 4th of July Festival, email Brian M. Bugajski, Director of Parks at parks@townofporter.in.gov or call 219-983-1042.