Poetry may be an ancient form of expression. Nevertheless, it still give meaning to poets and inspiration to others. This April, northwest Indiana poets proved just that during World Creativity & Innovation Week and National Poetry Month.

“We are at a decade of offering the Poetry Showcase to our region. It has been a reflective moment for us. Our first kindergarten poets are now in high school! It feels like family, especially when we see familiar names each year and observe their growth of expression. We are also thrilled as new schools enthusiastically participate each year. Each year our hearts fill with the thoughts and words of our community, both the student and adult poets,” said Ester, chair of the poetry event.

Kindergarten through high school students and adults submitted their poems in this year’s 10th annual “Juried Showcase of Poetry.” The Showcase is sponsored every year by the Center for Creative Solutions, a local non-profit organization dedicated to a community culture of creativity and innovation.

The winners read their work to family, friends and community members at the La Porte County Visitors & Convention Center on April 19. The Showcase started with La Porte County students and now attracts poets from Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke Counties.

Calumet Collage English Professor, Janine Harrison, served as judge of the blind entries. “The Poetry Showcase fosters a love for poetry in a new generation. Having the poets read their work aloud during the award presentations allows the recipients to give voice to a real audience, which is important, since they are able to send their message and garner responses. I can tell you that experiences such as the Showcase influence identity formation and still resonate with students while in college and beyond,” she said.

For the second year, the Center named the Northwest Indiana Ambassador Poet as well as the Northwest Indiana Youth Ambassador Poet. Those designations went to Sandra L. Young in the adult division and Holden McCready, 9th-grader at La Lumiere School in La Porte, in the youth division.

“I’m delighted that the Showcase created a Northwest Indiana Youth Ambassador Poet position and selected their second Ambassador. It’s such opportunities, which are becoming more prevalent, including at the national level, that help to show the significance of the art form and interest and inspire youth to write,” Harrison said.

The Center for Creative Solutions is sponsor of Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity & Innovation Week for the last 17 years. Joining it are community partners, Art-on-the-Air, Lakeshore Public Media; Divine Vintage Story Walk; La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Indiana; Michigan City Public Library; The Nest; Westville Public Library; and WIMS Radio.

The week’s celebration is made possible in part by the Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte; B. R. Foundation; Family Express Corporation; Morgan Family Foundation; and the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. “We are appreciative of the recognition from the Indiana Arts Commission. We have received grants over the last two years, allowing the expansion of the Showcase,” Ester said.

The Center offers creativity events and workshops throughout the year. For more information, go to the CenterforCreativeSolutions.com, send an email to creativity52@comcast.net, or telephone 219-326-7259.

Student Winners

Ruby Turoci, 1st Place

Teacher: Brittany Valdez

1st Grade, Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith

Myla Thomas, 2nd Place

Teacher: Mrs. Neary

1st Grade, Queen of All Saints, Michigan City

Levi Stark, 3rd Place

Teacher: Mrs. Neary

1st Grade, Queen of All Saints, Michigan City

Amelia Newman, 1st Place

Teacher: Brittany Valdez

2nd Grade, Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith

Jamison Lockton, 2nd Place

Teacher: Brittany Valdez

2nd Grade, Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith

Nolan Gonzales, 3rd Place

Teacher: Brittany Valdez

2nd Grade, Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith

Eva Thomas, 1st Place

Teacher: Mrs. Furmanski

3rd Grade, Queen of All Saints, Michigan City

Elsie Wyness, 2nd Place

Teacher: Mrs. Lichtenfeld

3rd Grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Maelie Bowling and Allie Gradeaham, tie 3rd Place

Teacher: Mrs. Furmanski

3rd Grade, Queen of All Saints, Michigan City

Jaleah Williams, 1st Place

Teacher: Mrs. Cooper and Ms. Scriba

4th Grade, Central Elementary School, Portage

Brayden Pipkins, 1st Place

Teacher Mrs. Luyster

5th Grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Ally Messmer, 2nd Place

Teacher Mrs. Luyster

5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Khloe Rockwell, 3rd Place

Teacher Mrs. Luyster

5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Cami Callahan, 1st Place

Teacher: Lauren Schoff

8th Grade, Westville Middle School, Westville

Ada Schmidt, 2nd Place

Teacher: Lauren Schoff

8th Grade, Westville Middle School, Westville

Brooklyn Egly, 3rd Place

Teacher: Lauren Schoff

8th Grade, Westville Middle School, Westville

Holden McCready, 1st Place and Youth Ambassador

Teacher: Matthew Buchanan

9th Grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Rosalie Johnston, 2nd Place

Teacher: Matthew Buchanan

9th Grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Orla Webb, 3rd Place

Teacher: Matthew Buchanan

9th Grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Ruby Hook, 1st Place

Teacher: Stacey Cassady

12th Grade, Marquette Catholic High School, Michigan City

Adults

Juliana Michelbrink, 1st Place, Westville

Sandra L. Young, 2nd Place, La Porte

Matthew Buchanan, 3rd Place, La Porte