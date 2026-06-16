Today A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.