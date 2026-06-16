A La Porte man is facing several charges including battery against a public office and drug possession, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 12, at 3:43 p.m., Deputy Julian Sanchez was traveling south on CR 600 West. He observed a black passenger vehicle also traveling on CR 600 West drive left of center on two separate occasions. The vehicle then abruptly turned into the driveway of a residence located in the 7000 north block of CR 600 West.

Deputy Sanchez pulled in behind the vehicle and was met by the homeowner. The homeowner advised she did not know the occupants of the vehicle and they did not have permission to be on the property.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Eugene Wallace of La Porte. A narcotics detection K-9 conducted a free-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 provided a positive alert emanating from the vehicle. As a result, a vehicle search was conducted. A large quantity of narcotics was located inside the vehicle.

Wallace was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). During the intake process a jail deputy observed an unknown object in Wallace’s mouth. As the jail deputy attempted to retrieve the object, Wallace began to resist. Prior to being secured in handcuffs, Wallace spat into the face of a jail deputy and a jail sergeant. The substance that Wallace spat on them was later identified as cocaine.

Wallace was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and after a six-hour observation period, he was returned to the LCJ.

Wallace was arrested for the following offenses:

Dealing a Schedule I Drug (X’2), L2 Felony

Battery Against a Public Safety Official (X’2) , L5 Felony

Trafficking w/an Inmate, L5 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, L5 Felony

Possession of Schedule I Substance, L6 Felony

Wallace remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.