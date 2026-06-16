LA PORTE, Ind. —The LaPorte Community School Corporation has named Shaun Pluta as its new Director of Human Resources. Pluta will begin his role on June 22, 2026, succeeding Gina Teets, who is retiring after 19 years with the district.

Pluta brings a rare combination of experience to the position: more than a decade of human resources leadership in large, complex organizations paired with a career in public education as a teacher and school counselor.

“Shaun stood out because he understands both sides of this work,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, Superintendent of the La Porte Community School Corporation. “He has led HR operations for organizations with hundreds of employees, and he has also stood in front of a classroom and supported students as a counselor. That perspective matters in a school district, where our people are the heart of everything we do.”

Most recently, Pluta served in operations leadership at Five Star Sheets in New Carlisle, Indiana. Prior to that, he spent more than four years as Human Resources Manager at Monogram Comfort Foods in Bristol, Indiana, where he led a five-person HR department supporting approximately 450 employees across three shifts. During his tenure there, he oversaw major staffing expansions, strengthened retention efforts, reduced turnover by 91 percent in a single year, and launched a community festival that raised more than $60,000 for a local food pantry.

Pluta previously held human resources leadership roles, where he managed HR for two manufacturing locations, developed leadership training programs delivered across multiple states, and built the company’s internship program in partnership with Purdue University, Indiana University, and other institutions.

Before his career in human resources, Pluta worked in public education for seven years. He served as a school counselor for South Newton School Corporation, where he supported students through individual and group counseling and coached track and cross country. He began his career as an elementary teacher with the South Bend Community School Corporation, teaching kindergarten through fourth grade.

“Returning to public education feels like coming home,” Pluta said. “I started my career in schools because I believe in the difference educators make every day. I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned about building strong teams, healthy workplace cultures, and meaningful employee support back to a school community. I’m grateful to Dr. Wood and the board for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the staff and families of La Porte.”